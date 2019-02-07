Kyle Van Noy Calls Out Max Kellerman, Other Tom Brady Haters On ‘First Take’

Kyle Van Noy has demonstrated the best way to defend your quarterback in the court of public opinion.

The New England Patriots linebacker used his appearance on Thursday’s episode of ESPN’s “First Take” to throw some shade at Max Kellerman and other haters of the the team and their quarterback. Van Noy was basking in the glory of the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII triumph as he used Kellerman’s words against himm while explaining how the defense uses its faith in Brady as fuel to succeed.

“I’ll take his (Brady’s) wet-noodle arm any day,” Van Noy said, drawing chuckles from teammate Sonny Michel and Kellerman. “He’s good at what he does. He’s an excellent communicator, he’s excellent at what he does, he gets everybody orchestrated and runs the offense to the best of his ability with Josh McDaniels.

“… We know as a defense, we we’ve just got to keep giving him the ball. Any chance we can get the ball back in their arms, we know they’ll eventually score. That’s exactly what they did in the Super Bowl. We knew if we kept getting stops, we knew they were gonna score and they eventually did and we won the game … again.”

Kellerman asserted throughout the season Brady, 41, had “fallen off a cliff,” and his skills had eroded to the point where the Patriots couldn’t win the Super Bowl with him under center. Kellerman’s take drew the ire of Patriots players and fans, who dubbed him “Hater of the Year” among other nicknames.

This isn’t the first time Van Noy has called out haters like Kellerman. He used Twitter Sunday night following the Super Bowl to gloat about the victory and call out the likes of Kellerman, co-host Stephen A. Smith, FS1’s Shannon Sharpe and others for their lack of faith in the Patriots.

Van Noy’s appearance on First Take presented another opportunity to gloat and teach Terrell Owens and the rest of the football-watching public another way to stick up for your quarterback.

