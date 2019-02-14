NFL Rumors: Patriots Likely Will Draft Tom Brady’s Replacement This Year

Although Tom Brady really hasn’t slowed down, at some point the New England Patriots are going to need to plan for life without their star quarterback.

That appeared to be the case when they drafted Jimmy Garoppolo, but they flipped him for a draft pick in 2017. But with Brady set to turn 42 before next regular season kicks off, many are left wondering if this is the year they take their quarterback of the future.

According to NBC Sports’ Peter King, there’s a decent chance the Patriots will take that next signal-caller in the upcoming draft. During an appearance on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe” on Thursday, King explained why this might be the year.

“I think there is a very good chance this year, that they are going to take the guy that they hope would be the successor to Brady,” King said, via WEEI.com. “That is going to add — I shouldn’t say very good — I think there’s a good chance, say 65 percent chance because it is not every year that you get six picks between 32 and 101 to use as currency. You’ve seen how Bill Belichick over the years has used his draft picks, to me unlike anybody since Jimmy Johnson, as currency.

“I think there’s a good chance they’re going to take that guy, so that will add some spice and some fun, if it happens to training camp and practices in June.”

So who will be available this April? Some of the top quarterbacks include Dwayne Haskins (Ohio State), Daniel Jones (Duke), Will Grier (West Virginia), Drew Lock (Missouri) and Kyler Murray (Oklahoma).

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images