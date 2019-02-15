NBA Rumors: Markieff Morris Signs With Thunder, Will Not Join Celtics

Marcus Morris’ twin brother Markieff reportedly is off the table.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Markieff Morris has agreed to sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Markieff started the season with the Washington Wizards before he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, who eventually waived the small forward. The 29-year-old has been dealing with a neck injury throughout the season and recently was cleared to play.

With the Wizards this season, Markieff averaged 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. The veteran forward was shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 78.1 percent from the free-throw line.

According to Charania, Morris also drew interest from the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors.

It’s not a surprise that Markieff was heavily pursued by teams around the NBA. Marcus indicated earlier this season he would’ve loved for his brother to join the Celtics, but also said he wanted him to do what’s best for his career.

There has been no indication at this point whether the Celtics expressed interest in Markieff.

