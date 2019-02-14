Boston Celtics

Celtics’ Marcus Smart Shows Love For Boston In Instagram Post On Valentine’s Day

Even with all the talk surrounding the Celtics about the fun they’re having, or if the team is better off without Kyrie Irving, one thing is for certain: Marcus Smart loves Boston.

The feisty C’s guard shared his love via Instagram on Thursday, which just so happens to be Valentine’s Day.

Not sure I say this enough…but damn I love Boston

Boston loves you too, Marcus.

The post comes a day after Boston claimed a 118-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons in which Smart dropped 16 points. The Celtics now will enjoy the next week off for the All-Star break before getting back to action against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 21.

