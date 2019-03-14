Adam Humphries Stayed Committed To Titans Despite Patriots’ Better Offer

Free-agent wide receiver Adam Humphries stayed committed to his word despite a late attractive offer from the New England Patriots.

After Humphries agreed to terms with the Titans on a four-year, $36 million contract over a deal from New England on Monday, the Patriots raised their offer with more money per year and a higher guarantee than Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon. Humphries never wavered and stayed committed to the Titans. Humphries is signing with Tennessee, even though the deal has not yet been made official.

The Patriots re-signed wide receiver Phillip Dorsett to a one-year deal Wednesday. It’s not surprising they were interested in Humphries since they only have Dorsett, Julian Edelman, Matthew Slater, Braxton Berrios and Damoun Patterson currently signed at wide receiver.

Former Patriots wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson signed with the Chicago Bears. Free-agent receiver Chris Hogan is still on the market.

The Patriots are low on cap room, but they could turn their attention to another free-agent slot receiver, Golden Tate, who remains unsigned.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images