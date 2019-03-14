NFL Rumors: Patriots Hosting D-Lineman Allen Bailey On Free-Agent Visit

As usual, the New England Patriots have had a slow start to free agency. Their activity could start to ramp up over the next few days, however.

The Patriots are hosting free-agent defensive lineman Allen Bailey on a visit Thursday, a source told ProFootballTalk.

Allen. Sorry. Doing this stuff while on the air. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 14, 2019

Bailey, a 2011 third-round pick out of Miami, has spent his entire career with the Kansas City Chiefs. The eight-year NFL veteran is a hybrid defensive end/defensive tackle at 6-foot-3, 288 pounds.

In 102 career games, Bailey, 29, has 207 tackles, 19.5 sacks, 34 tackles for loss, 33 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. In 2018, Bailey had 38 tackles, six sacks, 10 quarterback hits and five tackles for loss. He had 34 total pressures in 2018, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Patriots currently only have three defensive tackles on their 90-man roster, Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler and Frank Herron. Malcom Brown and Danny Shelton are still available as unrestricted free agents.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images