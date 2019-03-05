Brad Stevens Sheds Light On Conversation With Kyrie Irving After Loss To Rockets

Despite what conflicting reports might say, it appears not all hope is lost for Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics, who thus far have fallen exceedingly short of their expectations for this season, have gone 1-5 since returning from the NBA All-Star break, with the latest defeat coming Sunday afternoon against the Houston Rockets at TD Garden.

It’s become clear frustration is starting to mount for the C’s. Semi Ojeleye tore into his teammates early in the second half against the Rockets, and Jaylen Brown noted Monday that the consistent losing has become “toxic.” Above all else, a report recently surfaced indicating that Irving has become “disengaged” from his teammates amid Boston’s roller coaster of a campaign.

It certainly hasn’t been the most pleasant of seasons for Irving, specifically, but it sure sounds like the star point guard is all-in as the playoffs near.

Brad Stevens said he and Kyrie Irving chatted for a long time after the Rockets game. Said he thinks it has hit Kyrie that while the year hasn’t gone as well as he would have hoped, there’s a lot of season left. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 5, 2019

The Celtics, who were expected by most ahead of the season to reach the NBA Finals, have next to no chance of earning one of the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference. Still, Boston arguably has the deepest roster in the East, and talent typically prevails in the NBA playoffs. So regardless of the struggles the C’s have endured this season, it’s tough to imagine any team in their conference wants to see Irving and Co. come spring.

Boston has 18 regular-season games remaining entering Tuesday, which provides ample time to build a little momentum before the postseason gets underway. And if the Celtics enter the playoffs feeling good about themselves, it could mean big trouble for the rest of the East.

