Nick Wright Believes Kyrie Irving Having ‘Mid-Career Basketball Crisis’

Nick Wright hasn’t shied away from shredding the Boston Celtics for their struggles this season and has even questioned Kyrie Irving’s “exuding confidence” throughout the season.

He’s doubtful the C’s can make the NBA Finals and believes the team only can keep Irving around if it gets to the Eastern Conference Finals. And even though Irving has raised questions about whether he’ll return to the Green next season, Wright believes it comes down to what the star guard is going through.

Allow the “First Things First” co-host to explain:

Kyrie Irving is going through a mid-career basketball crisis.@getnickwright explains pic.twitter.com/ZQAnIgd7W8 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 5, 2019

His points certainly are valid, especially his mention of social media toxicity. Irving hasn’t tweeted since November, but that doesn’t mean he’s not scrolling through his Twitter mentions or seeing what is being said about him and the Celtics by fans and non-fans alike.

Even though Irving reportedly is “disengaged” from his team, he’ll need to shift his focus to the road ahead as Boston gets set to take on the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images