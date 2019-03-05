Hartford Yard Goats Throw Shade At Carolina Hurricanes Over ‘Whalers’ Throwbacks

The Hartford Yard Goats poked fun at the Carolina Hurricanes for wearing Hartford Whalers throwback jerseys Tuesday night against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

The Yard Goats, a minor league baseball team and Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, declared Tuesday on Twitter they will don Hurricanes jerseys for one game this season — and lose.

#BREAKING In defense of the honor of the Whalers legacy, Yard Goats announce they will play one game as the Hurricanes this season and lose. 🐳 pic.twitter.com/6ERnjJDBNZ — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) March 5, 2019

The Hartford Whalers NHL franchise moved to Raleigh, N.C., and became known as the “Hurricanes” in 1997.

Tuesday will mark the second time this season the Hurricanes will play the Bruins while wearing their Whalers jerseys. The Hurricanes won the last matchup 5-3 on Dec. 23.

