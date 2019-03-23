Chris Sale’s Extension Reportedly Includes Opt-Out, No-Trade Clauses

It’s official: The Boston Red Sox and Chris Sale have agreed to a five-year contract extension.
The Red Sox on Saturday formally announced the deal, which was widely reported Friday afternoon. The extension, which will kick in starting in 2020, officially comes in at five years and $145 million. There’s much more to the deal than originally was reported, however.
Sale’s contract includes an opt-out clause, a no-trade clause and a club vesting option, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.
Here’s everything you need to know.
That’s a lot of numbers, but the important piece for the Red Sox and their fans is that Sale, one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball, will anchor the staff for the foreseeable future.
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP