Chris Sale’s Extension Reportedly Includes Opt-Out, No-Trade Clauses

It’s official: The Boston Red Sox and Chris Sale have agreed to a five-year contract extension.

The Red Sox on Saturday formally announced the deal, which was widely reported Friday afternoon. The extension, which will kick in starting in 2020, officially comes in at five years and $145 million. There’s much more to the deal than originally was reported, however.

The #RedSox today signed LHP Chris Sale to a five-year contract extension that spans the 2020-2024 seasons. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) March 23, 2019

Sale’s contract includes an opt-out clause, a no-trade clause and a club vesting option, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Per sources, Chris Sale will receive a full no-trade clause during 2020 season once he reaches 10 years of Major League service time. Sale's extension also includes an opt-out after 2022 and contains a vesting option for 2025 worth at least $20M based on starts. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 23, 2019

According to sources, Chris Sale's extension with the Red Sox will be announced as six years and $160 million, beginning in 2019 for CBT purposes. Including deferrals, Sale's AAV will be $25.6 million. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 23, 2019

Chris Sale’s 6 yr/$160M contract breaks down as follows: 2019: $15M

2020: $30M

2021: $30M

2022: $30M

2023: $27.5M

2024: $27.5M The 2021-24 seasons have escalators based on Cy Young finishes. My friends @JeffPassan and @Ken_Rosenthal were first with the financial details. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 23, 2019

That’s a lot of numbers, but the important piece for the Red Sox and their fans is that Sale, one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball, will anchor the staff for the foreseeable future.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images