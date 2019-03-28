Here’s How Bruins Torey Krug, Marcus Johansson Fared In Return To Action

BOSTON — It’s been rare for the Boston Bruins to have a fully healthy roster this season, and though that remains the case to a degree, they are getting healthier.

In their 6-3 win over the New York Rangers on Wednesday at TD Garden, the B’s welcomed back both defenseman Torey Krug (concussion) and winger Marcus Johansson (lung contusion). That leaves Sean Kuraly, John Moore, Matt Grzelcyk and Kevan Miller as the Bruins currently on the shelf.

Both Krug and Johansson were thrown right back into the mix, with Krug manning his typical spot on the left side of the second defensive pairing next to Brandon Carlo. Krug also resumed quarterbacking the top power play unit, logging 5:20 ice time on the man advantage and 22:12 total ice time. He contributed a pair of assists in the victory, one at even strength and one on the power play.

“I felt good,” Krug said after the game. “I know it was a couple weeks, but I was actually able — I was far enough through the protocol that I was able to skate for a while, so as far as rest was concerned it wasn’t too bad. More just timing and trying to get the right reads and overall felt pretty good.”

Johansson began the night skating on the second line opposite Jake DeBrusk, with David Krejci between them. But beginning in the second period, Johansson was slotted all over as Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy tinkered with the lines.

Ultimately, Johansson played just 12:16, one of the lower marks on the team. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise though, seeing as Wednesday was just his fifth game with the Bruins since being acquired at the trade deadline.

“We tried to mix Johansson in there later,” Cassidy said after the game, “but he got a few shifts with (Charlie) Coyle, and then the power play starts, which is really tough to get a handle on a true measure of five-on-five with Johansson on any line tonight. So, that part of it we missed out on, but he got himself a game under belt. He hadn’t played in a while, so hopefully, like (David Pastrnak), each one he gets a little better.

Johansson has plenty of experience in the postseason and has a decent scoring touch, so him being able to round into form over these next five games would be huge for the Bruins.

