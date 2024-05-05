David Pastrnak ignited pandemonium inside TD Garden on Saturday night.

Pastrnak answered Jim Montgomery’s challenge in spades. After a string of quiet performances against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Bruins star did the game-winning honors in Game 7 with a silky-smooth overtime goal. Pastrnak handled a beautiful feed from Hampus Lindholm in stride and beat Ilya Samsonov to seal a 2-1 win and a first-round series triumph for the Black and Gold.

The four-time All-Star was immediately mobbed by Bruins teammates, who were overcome with excitement after their ticket to Round 2 was punched. A mic’d-up video at ice level shared by the team showed just how overjoyed Montgomery’s side was when Pastrnak lit the lamp.

Boston wasn’t afforded much time to celebrate its series win over Toronto. The Bruins on Sunday traveled to Florida for their second-round matchup with the Panthers, who breezed past the Tampa Bay Lightning in Round 1.

The Atlantic Division rivals will kick off their battle Monday evening at Amerant Bank Arena. Puck drop for Game 1 is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.