NFL Rumors: Allen Bailey, Patriots Remain In Contract Talks; Chiefs Also In Contention

The New England Patriots continue to court Allen Bailey.

The free-agent defensive tackle and the reigning Super Bowl champion remain in contract talks, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Monday via Twitter. Bailey, 29, has spent his entire eight-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs, who remain in the hunt to retain his services.

Free-agent nugget from NFL annual meeting: The Patriots are still in talks with free-agent DT Allen Bailey, who is also considering a return to the Chiefs. The 6-foot-3, 288-pound Bailey enters his 9th season in 2019. Would be a fit on interior alongside Lawrence Guy/Mike Pennel. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 25, 2019

The Patriots hosted Bailey on a March 14 free-agent visit.

The hybrid defensive end/defensive tackle has made 207 tackles, 19.5 sacks, 34 tackles for loss, 33 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries in 102 career games. He made 38 tackles, six sacks, 10 quarterback hits and five tackles for loss and had 34 total pressures in 2018, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Chiefs selected Bailey in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images