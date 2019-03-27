Bruce Arians Sends Message To Critics Of Bucs’ New Female Coaches

The Buccanneers last week made groundbreaking additions to their coaching staff.

Tampa Bay became the first team to hire two women as full-time assistant coaches. Lori Locust came on as an assistant defensive line coach, while Maral Javadivar was hired as assistant strength and conditioning coach.

The unfortunate fact of the matter is that there will be a some (foolish) people who criticize the Buccaneers’ decision to bring on Locust and Javadivar. New Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians has a (slightly NSFW) message for those out-of-touch folks.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians on hiring two new female coaches: “The fact that their gender’s different — who gives a shit?” — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 26, 2019

Enough said.

Locust and Javadivar were hired because they were the best fits for the job, which should be the standard approach for all teams across the league. As Arians notes, gender shouldn’t even be considered as a factor in the hiring process.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images