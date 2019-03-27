Aaron Rodgers Went Above And Beyond For Danica Patrick’s 37th Birthday

Aaron Rodgers may not be able to deliver in the clutch on the gridiron, but he sure knows how to come through on his girlfriend’s birthday.

Rodgers’ girlfriend, retired racing star Danica Patrick, celebrated her 37th birthday Monday, and the Green Bay Packers quarterback honored his “smokin hot” significant other with the requisite Instagram post. Of course, that was far from the only thing Rodgers did for Patrick on her special day.

“For my birthday he said pack a bag, we are going somewhere……💕 Amazing. 🙌🏼,” Patrick’s latest Instagram caption reads. You can check out the photo here.

That’s right: Rodgers took Patrick to Paris.

The 35-year-old is enjoying his offseason (clearly) as he begins preparations for his first season under new Packers head coach, Matt LaFleur. Patrick, meanwhile, is gearing up for her broadcasting cameo at the 2019 Indianapolis 500.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images