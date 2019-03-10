Of All Kyrie Irving’s Cringe-Worthy Quotes, This One Might Be The Worst

Kyrie Irving has said a lot (like, a lot) of stupid things when he’s feeling himself after a Boston Celtics victory.

What he said Saturday night at Staples Center, however, might be the stupidest.

Irving dominated against the Los Angeles Lakers, scoring 30 points in the Boston Celtics’ 120-107 victory. After the game, ESPN’s Lisa Salter’s asked the star guard about last week’s now-famous flight to California — you know, the one where Celtics players reportedly bonded as a team.

Alas, the key to the whole thing apparently was Irving, who is the Celtics’ messiah, alpha and omega.

“I did some coaching on the plane, myself,” Irving told Salters. “I helped Brad, I helped coach Stevens with some coaching.”

(You can click here to watch Irving’s interview.)

Good grief.

It appeared as if Irving realized he had said something profoundly self-centered. So, he altered course and spoke in more general terms.

“But, more or less, just getting our spirit right, our energy,” Irving said. “I think the rigors of the NBA season can get to you a little bit. I know I, myself, was very frustrated.”

Listen, maybe Irving really did “coach” Stevens during the flight. But even if he did, this feels like something that probably should have stay in house.

Regardless, the Celtics are 3-0 on their West Coast trip, and will look to close out California swing Monday night when they play the Los Angeles Clippers.

