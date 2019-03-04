Tom Brady Has Enticing Offer For Rich Eisen After 40-Yard Dash

For years, NFL Network host Rich Eisen has been running the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, raising over $1 million dollars.

Eisen has gotten a ton of support from NFL players and coaches, including Bill Belichick, for his 2019 run.

On Monday, Eisen toed the line and dug out a 6-second flat time. Not bad, although it’s pretty hilarious to see the host’s run compared to D.K. Metcalf’s insane dash from the combine weekend.

After the run, Tom Brady, no stranger to unimpressive showings in the 40-yard dash, made a pretty enticing offer to help get Eisen’s time down for next year.

Brady obviously is no speedster, but he is doing something right, still going strong in the league at 41. And if Brady, who logged a 5.28 in his combine run in 2000, can go on to log over 1,000 career rushing yards, anything is possible.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images