Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady’s Fitness Guru, Believes QB Can Play Until Age 50

Tom Brady can continue to beat time for years to come.

So says the New England Patriots quarterback’s health-and-fitness guru, Alex Guerrero, who revealed in Amos Barshad’s book “No One Man Should Have All That Power: How Rasputins Manipulate the World” he believes Brady’s body will be able to withstand the rigors of NFL football until age 50. Guerrero has worked with Brady for a large chunk of his legendary career and he’s confident the legendary QB not only can meet his stated goal of playing until age 45 but surpass it by a several more years, if he wants to do so.

“I know how Tom feels every day,” Guerrero told Barshad, per Deadspin. “He says, ‘I don’t have any soreness. I’m ready to play again.’ Those are things that we thought would happen, and now we’re seeing the reality of them happening. Do I think Tom can play to a high level at forty-five? Absolutely.”

Barshad then asked Guerrero: “OK. How about fifty?”

“I mean, why not?” Guerrero responded with a laugh. “I’ve never put limits on myself, and I’ve never put limits on any of my clients. I’m a big believer that everything is learned behavior. You tell an athlete, ‘You’re gonna be done when you’re thirty,’ well, the brain begins to believe that, and all your neuro-programming is based on, ‘OK, I’m thirty, I’m old.’ But I don’t think the brain understands the concept of time. It doesn’t understand age. Right? How would your brain know you’re whatever age you are? I always tell Tom, we’re not gonna tell our body what we wanna do. We’re gonna tell our body what we want it to do.”

Brady will turn 42 in August and he almost certainly will remain in cahoots with Guerrero as a partner and client in the TB12 Sports Therapy Center. It’s hard to imagine Brady ending his career anytime soon, especially if the Patriots’ dynasty keeps rolling over the competition.

