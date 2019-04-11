NFL Rumors: Patriots Hosted Versatile Receiver On Pre-NFL Draft Visit

Gillette Stadium was a popular destination Wednesday.

Not only did the New England Patriots reportedly host two top quarterbacks on pre-draft visits. They also brought in Baylor wide receiver Jalen Hurd, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Hurd is 6-foot-5, 226 pounds and caught 69 passes for 946 yards with four touchdowns last season, doing the majority of his work out of the slot. He began his college career as a running back at Tennessee.

Hurd carried the ball 637 times for 2,844 yards with 23 touchdowns in four college seasons. He added 136 receptions for 1,438 yards with 10 touchdowns.

Hurd chose to switch positions after suffering a head injury. Tennessee wasn’t accommodating, so he transferred to Baylor.

Hurd ran a 4.66-second 40-yard dash with a 35.5-inch vertical leap, 10-foot, 4-inch broad jump and 4.18-second short shuttle at his pro day. He’s considered a late-round prospect.

The Patriots value versatility, so it’s unsurprising that Hurd’s ability to play running back and wide receiver is intriguing to them.

