Chris Sale Looking To Go Deeper In Starts After No Decision Vs. Tigers

Chris Sale took a step in the right direction on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

The lefty probably displayed his best stuff of the season against the Detroit Tigers, with his fastball sitting between 93-96 mph and his slider showing more bite than his previous four starts. That led to 10 strikeouts. But command again was not what we’re accustomed to from the lefty, with Sale walking two and giving up some hard hit balls. He also threw 97 pitches and exited after just five innings.

That left a lot of work for the bullpen, which ended up faltering a 7-4 loss. After the game, Sale said he has to go deeper in his starts.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images