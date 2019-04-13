Dont’a Hightower, Down A Few Pounds, Looks Totally Different In This Photo

Time will tell how Dont’a Hightower looks at the start of the 2019 NFL season.

But right now, the New England Patriots linebacker looks like a whole new man.

Hightower, 29, worked out Thursday with Patriots guard Shaq Mason, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Benny Cunningham and Jeremy Holt, a former receiver for Division II Harding University. Holt shared a photo of the four players after the workout, and Hightower looks borderline unrecognizable.

(You can click here to see a photo of the new-look Hightower.)

Haha don’t do thay quice lol I’m bout 250-255 tho haha — Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) April 13, 2019

As Hightower said, he’s currently operating around 250-255 pounds. And while that’s not a steep drop off from Hightower’s listed weight of 260 pounds, it certainly shows the three-time Super Bowl champion is putting in work this offseason.

For what it’s worth, Hightower came into the NFL at 270 pounds.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images