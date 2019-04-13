Hurricanes Vs. Capitals Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game Online

The Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes will resume their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series Saturday afternoon at Capital One Arena.
The Capitals looked like the defending Stanley Cup champions in Thursday night’s Game 1, earning a 4-2 win over the feisty Canes. Will Alex Ovechkin and Co. make it a 2-0 series lead over Carolina? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch Capitals-Hurricanes Game 2 online:
When: Saturday, April 13, at 3 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Live Stream: NBC Sports App
Enjoy online sports gambling with Skybook.ag, one of the best online sportsbooks.
Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP