Jaylen Brown’s Teacher Thought He Would End Up In Jail, Not On Celtics

Plenty of things can change in a matter of five years.

Jaylen Brown, for instance, had plenty of doubters before his professional basketball career began with the Boston Celtics some three years ago. In fact, one of his former teachers apparently thought he would end up behind bars by Sunday.

Brown apparently didn’t take that comment lightly, and took to social media to express his displeasure.

Five years later, with the Celtics coming off a 22-point win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the NBA playoffs, Brown’s original tweet has resurfaced. Now, he’s getting the last laugh.

Here’s the original tweet:

My teacher said she will look me up in the Cobb county jail in 5 years .. Wow — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) April 28, 2014

When asked if he remembers the tweet, Brown said, “Absolutely.

“When someone says something like that to you, you never forget it,” he said.

Jaylen Brown just confirmed to us he sent that tweet five years ago. "Absolutely. When someone says something like that to you, you never forget it." — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) April 28, 2019

Let this be a lesson to never doubt yourself or your abilities, folks.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images