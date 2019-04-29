Washington Nationals Make History With Youngest Trio Of Home Run Hitters

They may no longer have Bryce Haper, but the Washington Nationals are finding other ways to make history in 2019.

Sunday afternoon’s match between the Nationals and the San Diego Padres was one for the record books with three Washinton players, all 21-year-old or younger, hitting a home run.

Juan Soto, Victor Robles and Carter Kieboom all contributed to the feat.

It’s the first time this has been accomplished since at least 1908.

With Juan Soto, Victor Robles and Carter Kieboom all homering this afternoon, the Nationals are the 1st team since at least 1908 with HR from 3 different players age 21 or younger in the same game. — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 28, 2019

Bravo, boys.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images