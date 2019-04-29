MLB

Washington Nationals Make History With Youngest Trio Of Home Run Hitters

They may no longer have Bryce Haper, but the Washington Nationals are finding other ways to make history in 2019.

Sunday afternoon’s match between the Nationals and the San Diego Padres was one for the record books with three Washinton players, all 21-year-old or younger, hitting a home run.

Juan Soto, Victor Robles and Carter Kieboom all contributed to the feat.

It’s the first time this has been accomplished since at least 1908.

Bravo, boys.

