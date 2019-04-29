Kyrie Irving Pleased With How Celtics Are Jibing During Playoff Run

The Boston Celtics are playing some of their best basketball of the year, and it’s coming at just the right time.

The C’s stole Game 1 of their best-of-seven series against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum Sunday with a crushing 112-90 defeat of the home team.

After the game, Kyrie Irving said the members of the team (many of which have spent at least two years with the squad) really appreciate one another. With most of the team relatively healthy (with the exception of Marcus Smart), the C’s guard said the team knows what is expected of them during this trying time of the year.

