Islanders Vs. Penguins Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 2 Online

The New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins are set for another intense matchup Friday night when the puck is dropped for Game 2 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Game 1 was a back-and-forth battle between the Metropolitan Division rivals, with the third period seeing two goals by an Islanders and Penguins defenseman. It seemed as though home-ice advantage played a key role in the Islanders’ Game 1 victory, as Josh Bailey was able to put home a Mat Barzal rebound to give the Islanders a 4-3 win in overtime.

Nassau Coliseum was jumping after the Isles’ sudden-death victory Wednesday, and it should be just as energized during Friday night’s matchup. It’s going to be tough for the Penguins to secure a victory in New York, but it’s critical if they want any hope of winning the series.

Here’s how to watch Islanders-Penguins:

When: Friday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images