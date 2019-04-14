Boston Celtics

Julian Edelman Hypes Up Celtics In Pre-Game 1 Instagram: ‘Your Turn Fellas’

Sun, Apr 14, 2019 at 11:04AM

Julian Edelman loved nothing more than sharing hype posts on social media during the New England Patriots’ run to Super Bowl LIII.

And, with the Boston Celtics set to host the Indiana Pacers in the NBA playoffs, Edelman is back to his old tricks.

The Patriots wideout took to Instagram ahead of Sunday’s Game 1 to show love for Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and Co. The post includes photos and videos from when Edelman sat courtside during a Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers game at Staples Center in March.

Your turn fellas. ☘️ #RiseUp #GreenRunsDeep

The Celtics and Pacers will begin their best-of-seven series Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.

