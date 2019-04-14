Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineup: Dustin Pedroia Leads Off, Jackie Bradley Jr. Sits

The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will meet Sunday in Game 3 of their four-game series at Fenway Park.

Alex Cora’s club won Friday’s series opener but lost Saturday afternoon in jarringly sloppy fashion. David Price will toe the rubber with the Red Sox looking to rebound, while left-hander John Means will get the start for Baltimore.

As for the lineups, Dustin Pedroia will start as the designated hitter and bad sixth. J.D. Martinez will start in right field and Mookie Betts in center with Jackie Bradley Jr. getting a second consecutive day off. Steve Pearce will start at first while Mitch Moreland will begin the game on the bench.

Christian Vazquez will handle catching duties for Price.

Here are the complete lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox vs. Orioles game.

BOSTON RED SOX (5-10)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Steve Pearce, 1B

J.D. Martinez, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Dustin Pedroia, DH

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

David Price, LHP (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (5-10)

Jonathan Villar, 2B

Joey Rickard, CF

Trey Mancini, RF

Renato Nunez, DH

Dwight Smith, LF

Hanser Alberto, 3B

Chris Davis, 1B

Jesus Sucre, C

Richie Martin, SS

John Means, LHP (1-1, 2.08 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images