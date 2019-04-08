Max Kellerman Explains Why Paul Pierce’s Dwyane Wade Claim Isn’t Crazy

Not everyone thinks Paul Pierce is crazy.

Although Pierce’s claim last week about having a better NBA career than Dwyane Wade set social media ablaze, Max Kellerman stood in The Truth’s corner Monday on ESPN’s “First Take” by explaining why the Boston Celtics legend actually might have a solid argument.

Kellerman wouldn’t go so far as to say Pierce was the better player, but he’s certainly much more willing to entertain the debate than his ESPN colleague, Stephen A. Smith, who declared without hesitation Monday that Wade unequivocally had the better NBA career.

The debate itself is rather silly. Pierce and Wade were excellent in their primes, having a huge impact on the history of the Celtics and Miami Heat, respectively. Both are worthy of the Hall of Fame.

Kellerman’s biggest issue thus lies in the amount of attention the argument is receiving, with Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, even firing back at Pierce’s claim on social media. Shouldn’t we just celebrate their accomplishments despite, Pierce taking a stand as Wade prepares to join him in retirement?

