Tom Brady’s Dorky Tweet Draws Response From ‘Old Town Road’ Mastermind

In case you missed it, the New England Patriots on Saturday fed into the “Old Town Road” hysteria by tweeting lyrics from the hottest song in the country along with a photo of Tom Brady wearing a rancher hat. Brady responded to the tweet by saying, “Do I need to put down a verse?” It was all very dorky, but also totally unsurprising, considering the current state of affairs on spaceship Earth.

(If you still don’t know what “Old Town Road” is, you can click here for some useful background on the country-rap Frankenstein.)

Well, the song’s mastermind, 19-year-old Lil Nas X, responded to Brady’s tweet Sunday evening.

let’s do it my g https://t.co/dBtmDVJ8uk — nope (@LilNasX) April 7, 2019

We speak for everyone when we say there’s nothing the world needs less than Brady’s trash bars on a rap song.

Given the 41-year-old’s recent daredevil antics, though, we probably shouldn’t rule anything out.

