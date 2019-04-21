Michael Chavis Hugs Family After Red Sox Debut In Heartwarming Photos

It’s been a wild 36 hours for Boston Red Sox prospect Michael Chavis.
First, Chavis was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday. Then was penciled into Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, entering as a pinch-hitter of a 5-5 game.
Chavis didn’t waste the opportunity, launching a double into center field for his first hit in the major leagues.
After the game, the 23-year-old was pictured hugging several family members that had come out to witness his first Major League Baseball game.
Grab some tissues before you take a closer look:
Absolutely precious.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
