Michael Chavis Hugs Family After Red Sox Debut In Heartwarming Photos

It’s been a wild 36 hours for Boston Red Sox prospect Michael Chavis.

First, Chavis was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday. Then was penciled into Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, entering as a pinch-hitter of a 5-5 game.

Chavis didn’t waste the opportunity, launching a double into center field for his first hit in the major leagues.

After the game, the 23-year-old was pictured hugging several family members that had come out to witness his first Major League Baseball game.

Best part of your ML debut?

Having your family there to witness it. pic.twitter.com/9NUYCPHSKw — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 21, 2019

