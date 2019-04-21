Could Bruce Cassidy Switch Up Bruins Lines Again Ahead Of Game 6?

Could changes be coming to the Boston Bruins lineup for Game 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs?

While we may not know until moments before the game if head coach Bruce Cassidy plans on rejiggering his lines for Sunday’s match at Scotiabank Arena, there are some signs that a change or two could be made to the Bruins lineup.

Karson Kuhlman and Joakim Nordstrom, both of whom were scratched from the Game 5 lineup, both took part in Saturday afternoon’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena. Kuhlman skated as the third-line right wing beside Danton Heinen and Charlie Coyle. Nordstrom, meanwhile, returned to the fourth-line left wing.

Should Kuhlman and Nordstrom be inserted into the lineup, Noel Accari and David Backes likely would be scratched.

But the only thing Cassidy willingly confirmed was that Tuukka Rask would take his place between the pipes for the Bruins.

When asked if Kuhlman could re-enter the lineup Sunday, Cassidy said, “We’re considering it. Certainly he’s played well for us, adds an element of speed and responsibility.”

Cassidy is no stranger to switching up the Bruins’ lines, and it would appear as though he isn’t afraid to do so once again for Game 6. As for which changes he will make and where, Bruins fans will simply have to wait and see.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports IMages