Red Sox Call Up Pitching Prospect Travis Lakins, Demote Bobby Poyner

Are you a junkie for Boston Red Sox prospects? If so, you might be in for a serious fix Tuesday night.
The Red Sox called up right-handed pitching prospect Travis Lakins and demoted lefty Bobby Poyner before Tuesday night’s doubleheader nightcap against the Detroit Tigers. Boston also promoted top pitching prospect Darwinzon Hernandez to be the 26th man no the roster for the twin bill finale.
Hernandez generated considerable buzz during spring training and is among the most highly touted prospects in Boston’s system. Lakins, on the other hand, is more of an unknown — albeit one who could make a name for himself awfully quickly.
Possessing a mid-90s fastball, strong cutter and solid curveball, Lakins has the stuff to be an effective reliever at the major league level. Whether the 24-year-old ready for the big leagues remains up for debate, of course.
Here’s a brief scouting report from SoxProspects.com director of scouting Ian Cundall:
Lakins, a sixth-round pick in the 2015 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA in six relief appearances this season for the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox. He’s amassed a 4.39 ERA in 77 career minor league outings.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP