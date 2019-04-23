Tom Brady Connects With Julian Edelman On Deep Ball In Offseason Workout

In need of a Patriots fix? We can help you out.

It’s been a relatively quiet offseason for New England, as the reigning Super Bowl champions didn’t make much noise in free agency. But the doldrums are soon to subside, as the 2019 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday and the Patriots get deeper into their offseason training program.

Tom Brady isn’t expected to join the team until training camp, but that doesn’t mean the 41-year-old isn’t gearing up for the 2019 campaign. The Patriots QB got in some work at Boston College’s indoor facility Tuesday alongside his favorite target.

Check out Brady connect with Julian Edelman on a deep ball, as captured by BC football’s assistant director of player personnel Joe Sullivan.

Brady found Edelman 10 times in Super Bowl LIII, which helped garner the veteran wideout MVP honors in New England’s latest championship triumph. The Patriots might need Edelman to play like an MVP on a weekly basis in the upcoming season, as their WR depth chart currently leaves much to be desired.

As for Brady, it sure looks like he has plenty left in his arm as he prepares for his 20th NFL season.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images