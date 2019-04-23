Liverpool Reveals Dates, Locations, Opponents For 2019 USA Summer Tour

BOSTON — Liverpool’s travelling road show will return to the United States once again.

The Premier League and European soccer giant announced Friday it will tour the U.S. this summer as part of its preseason preparations for the 2019-2020 season. The Reds will play three stateside games in July against storied European foes on the dates and at the locations listed below.

– Friday, July 19, at 9 p.m. ET vs. Borussia Dortmund at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., at the University of Notre Dame.

– Sunday, July 21, at 6 p.m. vs. Sevilla FC at Fenway Park.

– Wednesday, July 24, at 8 p.m. vs. Sporting CP at Yankee Stadium.

“Preseason tour is an important time of the year for our first team to prepare for the upcoming season while also providing the opportunity to bring the first team to our fans around the world, Liverpool managing director and chief commercial officer Billy Hogan said in a statement. “We’re heading to three incredible locations this year. Each of the stadiums has their own deep-rooted heritage similar to our own and we’ll face three great opposition teams in Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Sporting CP. This trip to the USA will be very special and we’re really looking forward to having as many of our supporters with us along the way.”

Liverpool also will participate in various community projects on each stop of the tour.

Tickets for the games against Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, and fans can purchase them online on Liverpool’s website. Tickets for the game against Sporting CP at Yankee Stadium will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on May 9.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com