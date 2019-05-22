Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bruce Cassidy has the luxury of coaching in a city loaded with championship-caliber coaches and players, and he’s taking full advantage.

The Boston Bruins head coach recently reached out to members of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics and New England Patriots for advice on how to handle his team’s 11-day layoff before the start of the Stanley Cup Final. The highlight, of course, was Cassidy’s conversation with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

During an appearance Wednesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” show, Cassidy talked about his interactions with the local teams.

“I’m going to keep that in-house, but I’ve spoke to both the football team and the baseball team, and I’ve had some conversations with the basketball team as well,” a laughing Cassidy said. “So, I’ll let you figure it out from there. I don’t want to get into all those conversations, because that’s private.

“But they’ve been very good, to share whatever they can — very supportive. It’s been great for me.”

On Belichick: “I’ve gotta tell you — terrific guy. Very insightful, and it was great. I really appreciate it.”

You can listen to Cassidy talk about Belichick and his conversations with local teams at the 14:30 mark in the video below:

Toucher & Rich: Bruce Cassidy talks about the Bruins scrimmage and Blues (Hour 4) https://t.co/8t4jxUomTn @toucherandrich — 98.5 The Sports Hub (@985TheSportsHub) May 22, 2019

The Bruins will host the St. Louis Blues on Monday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images