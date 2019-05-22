Will New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft face discipline from the NFL after being charged in February with soliciting prostitution? Commissioner Roger Goodell still wasn’t saying Wednesday at the league’s spring meeting.
Goodell reiterated the message he delivered at March’s NFL annual meeting: He won’t speculate on potential discipline, and the league will conduct its own investigation.
That means Kraft could still face discipline even if he’s not found guilty. Or maybe he won’t.
Kraft’s trial is currently on hold after Judge Leonard Hanser ruled to suppress video evidence that allegedly shows Kraft receiving sex acts at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla. on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20. Hanser ruled to suppress the video evidence because police illegally obtained it.
If Kraft is disciplined under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, he could face a suspension. The Patriots should place a priority on extending quarterback Tom Brady’s contract before that could occur.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images