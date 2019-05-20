Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox’s 2013 World Series team was a special one, and a key member of its bullpen is calling it a career.

Former Sox closer Koji Uehara has decided to hang up the cleats for good, according to Kyodo News and The Japan Times. Uehara came over to Major League Baseball in 2009 by signing with the Baltimore Orioles and would later go on to play for the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and, of course, the Red Sox.

Uehara played four seasons in Boston, his longest stint with any MLB team. After injuries hindered both Andrew Bailey and Joel Hanrahan, the former starter was thrust into the Red Sox’s closing role. So to say he succeeded would be an understatement.

The right-hander had three consecutive seasons of 20-plus saves and an ERA of 2.52 or lower. In his first season as closer, Uehara recorded 26 saves with a 1.09 ERA as a vital piece to Boston’s 2013 World Series title. He would ultimately record the final out in their series-clinching win.

High Five City quickly became the tagline for Uehara’s enthusiastic reactions and high fives. The Red Sox gave him a fitting send-off on Twitter late Sunday night.

Check it out:

Congrats on retirement, Koji!

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images