Chris Long and Julian Edelman only were teammates for one season, but it’s clear the now-former defensive end left a lasting impression on the star wide receiver.

Long on Saturday announced his decision to retire from football after 11 NFL seasons. The 34-year-old walks away from the game as a two-time Super Bowl champion, the first of which he won with the New England Patriots in the 2016 season.

Edelman and Long evidently built quite a bond over the course of that campaign, as evidenced by No. 11’s farewell message to his former teammate. But in peak Edelman fashion, he made sure the post wasn’t entirely sappy.

Edelman’s sentiments likely are felt by countless players across the league. It’s only fitting the last piece of hardware Long obtained in his career was arguably the most important one: the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Enjoy retirement, Chris.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images