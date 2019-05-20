Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While the Boston Bruins patiently wait to see who they’ll match up against in next week’s Stanley Cup Final, the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues continue to battle it out in the Conference finals for the top spot in the west.

But the Sharks came out of Game 5 of the best-of-seven series seemingly banged up. Heading into the third period, it became wildly apparent that the Sharks were hurting big time.

At one point, four players (Joe Pavelski, Erik Karlsson, Joonas Donskoi and Tomas Hertl) were in the locker room at the same time, leaving the San Jose bench a bit understaffed.

what the hell is going on? pic.twitter.com/efM6uWR75J — Tony – x (@soIoucity) May 19, 2019

Head coach Peter DeBoer didn’t provide any updates on the injured players after the game. But it’s something anxious Bruins fans ought to keep an eye on as the Stanley Cup Final quickly approaches.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images