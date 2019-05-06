Jon Bon Jovi Approves Of Bruins Fans’ ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ Karaoke Performance

Jon Bon Jovi is no stranger to Gillette Stadium, but the rock and roll legend is becoming a de facto regular at TD Garden during Boston Bruins game.

Bon Jovi’s hit “Livin’ On A Prayer” has become a staple at B’s games in recent years. During Game 5 of the Bruins’ Stanley Cup playoff second-round series, B’s fans belted the ’80s rock classic at the top of their lungs midway through the third period.

Even as the puck was dropped and play continued, the crowd didn’t skip a beat, with its singing making for a goosebumps-inducing moment.

Bon Jovi expressed his approval with a tweet Monday afternoon.

The Bruins and their fans are hoping the next singalong happens in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Boston has a chance to close out its series with the Blue Jackets in Game 6 on Monday night. If not, the Bruins and Jackets will return to the Garden for Game 7 on Wednesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images