Patriots Release Receiver Bruce Ellington, Open Spot On 90-Man Roster

Bruce Ellington’s New England Patriots tenure was a brief one.

The Patriots on Wednesday released the 27-year-old wideout, who previously spent time with the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers before signing with New England in March.

Ellington was expected to compete for a roster spot with fellow slot receivers Braxton Berrios, Maurice Harris, Jakobi Meyers and Ryan Davis this summer.

Meyers and Davis — both undrafted free agents — are among the newest additions to New England’s receiving corps, coming aboard along with first-round draft pick N’Keal Harry and UDFA Xavier Ubosi.

Berrios, a 2018 sixth-round pick, spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve. Harris came over from the Washington Redskins in free agency.

Julian Edelman, Harry and special teamer Matthew Slater are the only locks to crack the team’s initial 53-man roster, though Phillip Dorsett has a strong chance of sticking around, as well.

Veteran free agent acquisition Demaryius Thomas is recovering from a torn Achilles and might not be healthy to start the season, while it’s unclear when or if Josh Gordon’s indefinite suspension will be lifted. 2018 practice squadder Damoun Patterson rounds out the Patriots’ depth chart at receiver.

Releasing Ellington created an open spot on New England’s 90-man roster, which it likely will use to sign offensive tackle Jared Veldheer. The 31-year-old Veldheer reportedly agreed to terms Tuesday on a one-year contract with the Patriots worth up to $6.5 million.

