Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, On SI Swimsuit Cover In 2019

Camille Kostek has hit paydirt.

The former New England Patriots cheerleader and current girlfriend of ex-Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is one of the cover models of the 2019 edition of SI Swimsuit, Sports Illustrated announced Wednesday.

Model and actress Tyra Banks and United States women’s soccer team star Alex Morgan also are cover models this year.

Kostek won a swimswuit model search last year and was named an SI Swimsuit “rookie.” Her stock continued to rise in 2019, as she becomes one of three cover models on SI’s signature issue.

A Star Is Born. Here's the moment Camille Kostek found out she was on the cover of #SISwim 2019. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/medd8lJArK — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 8, 2019

Should this count among the Boston sports championships of 2018-19?

