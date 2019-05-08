Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Michael Chavis Sits For Series Finale

After dropping an opportunity to reach .500 on Monday, the Boston Red Sox once again will have that chance as they wrap up their three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles.

Boston can pull back to.500 for the first time since their second game of the season on March 29, and they’ll have Chris Sale on the mound Thursday night at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The lefty will be opposed by Andrew Cashner.

Michael Chavis will sit for the first time since he was called up April 21, giving him a pair of days off as the Sox are scheduled for a rest on Thursday before welcoming the Seattle Mariners on Friday. The rookie infielder has come on strong, but is 0-for his last 10, perhaps signalling a rest was in order.

Sandy Leon hops behind the plate for catching duties while Eduardo Nunez slides into the keystone sack vacated by Chavis and will bat seventh.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (18-19)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Chris Sale, LHP (1-5, 5.25 ERA)

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (13-23)

Jonathan Villar, SS

Joey Rickard, RF

Trey Mancini, 1B

Renato Nunez, DH

Hanser Alberto, 3B

Dwight Smith Jr., LF

Stevie Wilkerson,CF

Pedro Severino, C

Richie Martin, SS

Andrew Cashner, RHP (4-1, 4.71 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images