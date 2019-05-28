Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Torey Krug sent shockwaves throughout the hockey world in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Bruins’ 5-foot-9 offensive defenseman flexed some muscle with an absolutely devastating hit on St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas in the third period, sending TD Garden into a frenzy after a helmet-less Krug laid the lumber.

After the game, Tuukka Rask couldn’t help but take a lighthearted jab at Krug for the hit.

“I think he had no helmet on so he wanted to make sure he made the highlights to make that hit,” Rask quipped from the podium.

Krug himself admitted that he got a haircut before the series, so Rask may have been on to something.

The hit also drew quite a bit of praise from Krug’s Bruins teammates after the game.

Krug’s blow certainly served as an exclamation point on the B’s comeback effort, in which they scored four unanswered goals in a 4-2 win.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images