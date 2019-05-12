Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were the first on the board in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes thanks to a nifty goal potted by defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.

There were less than five minutes to go in the first period when Grzelcyk flicked the puck between the legs of netminder Petr Mrazek. The puck just squeaked over the line, and the Bruins took a 1-0 lead.

Take a look:

Juuuuuuust over the goal line and the B's are on the board first! 📺: NBC or https://t.co/IFXhOHfRHQ pic.twitter.com/WisN9nDIOx — #StanleyCup on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 12, 2019

Marcus Johansson and Charlie Coyle both earned assists on the play.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images