BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were the first on the board in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes thanks to a nifty goal potted by defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.
There were less than five minutes to go in the first period when Grzelcyk flicked the puck between the legs of netminder Petr Mrazek. The puck just squeaked over the line, and the Bruins took a 1-0 lead.
Take a look:
Marcus Johansson and Charlie Coyle both earned assists on the play.
