Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Bruins wasted no time on the power play to double their lead in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Final matchup with the Hurricanes.

Carolina’s Justin Williams was whistled for tripping up Danton Heinen and capitalized just six seconds later.

Patrice Bergeron won the faceoff before David Pastrnak ripped a shot from the point that Jake DeBrusk put past Petr Mrazek for the goal.

Take a look:

Third time's the charm! Jake DeBrusk puts the @NHLBruins up 2-0 six seconds into the power play. Watch #CARvsBOS: https://t.co/IFXhOHfRHQ pic.twitter.com/BhGoo9Pa4D — #StanleyCup on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 12, 2019

The goal marked the fourth straight game the winger amassed a point, and gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images