BOSTON — The Bruins wasted no time on the power play to double their lead in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Final matchup with the Hurricanes.
Carolina’s Justin Williams was whistled for tripping up Danton Heinen and capitalized just six seconds later.
Patrice Bergeron won the faceoff before David Pastrnak ripped a shot from the point that Jake DeBrusk put past Petr Mrazek for the goal.
Take a look:
The goal marked the fourth straight game the winger amassed a point, and gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images