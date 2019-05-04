Why This Undrafted Tight End Will Be Player To Watch In Patriots Camp

The New England Patriots did not select a tight end in the 2019 NFL Draft, but don’t sleep on the one they picked up after the draft concluded.

Andrew Beck, an undrafted tight end out of Texas, reportedly received $115,000 in guaranteed money from the Patriots, the most the team had given a UDFA since linebacker Harvey Langi received the same amount in 2017. Langi went on to earn a spot on New England’s 53-man roster that year.

Here’s a rundown of the amounts guaranteed to this year’s Patriots UDFA class, courtesy of The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin:

Any rookie that makes the 53 man roster this fall will earn a $495k salary. But here is how much guaranteed money the Patriots gave each of their undrafted rookies regardless of whether they make the team. The guys at the top are good bets for the practice squad at minimum: pic.twitter.com/5OYzDGMtvC — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) May 4, 2019

After missing the entire 2017 season with a fractured foot, Beck was a team captain and first-team All-Big 12 selection as a redshirt senior last season. The Longhorns primarily utilized him as a blocker — often out of the H-back spot — but he might have more pass-catching potential than his modest 2018 stat line (28 catches, 281 yards, two touchdowns) would suggest.

Beck was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, but he tested very well at his pro day, posting marks in the 40-yard dash (4.63 seconds), bench press (23 reps) and short shuttle (4.26 seconds) that would have ranked in the top five among tight ends at the combine.

Following Rob Gronkowski’s retirement and the trade of Jacob Hollister to the Seattle Seahawks, the Patriots’ depth chart at tight end currently consists of Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Matt LaCosse, Stephen Anderson, Ryan Izzo and Beck. None of those five is guaranteed a roster spot this summer.

Thumbnail photo via Scott Sewell/USA TODAY Sports Images