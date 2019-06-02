Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s difficult to fathom, but the 2019 Boston Red Sox — the defending World Series champions — have the same record through 58 games (29-29) as the ill-fated, Bobby Valentine-led team of 2012.

And, at least in one regard, this Red Sox team is even worse than the Bobby V squad.

The Red Sox lost 5-3 to the New York Yankees on Saturday and now 9 1/2 games back of their arch-rival for first place in the American League East. Furthermore, Boston dropped back to .500 and 0-4 against New York on the season.

And then there’s this note from the Boston Herald’s Jason Mastrodonato:

Red Sox lose again at Yankee Stadium. At 29-29, the Sox are 9.5 G back in the AL East on June 1. In 2015, they weren't 9.5 back until June 20.

In 2014, they weren't 9.5 back until June 6. Even in the — gulp — Bobby Valentine year, they weren't 9.5 back until July 8. — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) June 2, 2019

Yikes.

Of course, none of this is apples-to-apples. We’re talking about different players, coaches and quality of opponents in the division. Plus, the 2019 Red Sox undeniably have more talent than The Valentines, and are far more likely to turn things around than that team — which eventually finished in last place — ever did.

Still, things are looking ugly for Alex Cora’s club, and it’s hard to not feel like they’re headed for a Wild Card game.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images