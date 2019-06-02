Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Zdeno Chara is an easy target. He’s freakishly tall, (relatively) old and, let’s face, sometimes gets turned into a pretzel on the ice.

But make no mistake: The Boston Bruins captain has been a force during the Stanley Cup Final.

Yes, Chara was on the ice when Vladimir Tarasenko scored in Games 1 and 2 at TD Garden. But neither of those goals were Chara’s fault (the first, maybe, but not really), and, on the whole, the 42-year-old defenseman has imposed his will on the St. Louis Blues star.

During Boston’s blowout victory in Game 3 on Saturday, former NHL head coach and current Sportsnet analyst Don Cherry lauded Chara for shutting down the Blues’ best player.

Take a look:

Again, Chara isn’t perfect — far from it, in fact. He no longer looks like a perennial Norris Trophy candidate and, at times, has been a liability for the Bruins when they face speedier teams, like the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Still, Boston now is just two wins a way from winning the Stanley Cup, and their Hall of Fame-bound defenseman is a big reason why.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images